Oprah Winfrey Explains Her Biggest Regret in Life

How could you regret anything when you're Oprah Winfrey? She's one of the most successful celebrities ever and one of the richest in America. One quick Google search shows her net worth sits comfortably next to the Steven Spielbergs of the world. However, it's wise thinking to lead with the idea that wealth can't buy health. Moreover, you can't truly take in life's pleasures if you only believe in being a workaholic. Consequently, Oprah does have one key regret in her life.

Recently, Oprah Winfrey speaks with Al Roker on Today, discussing how far they've come to reach 70 years old. Together, they discuss various successes and failures, and any regrets along the way. For Oprah, she thankfully doesn't have much she agonizes over these days. However, she does highlight one decision she wishes she handled a little differently.

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her One Big Regret in Her Career

Oprah recalls the whirlwind time where she ends her iconic talk show in 2011 and immediately jumps into different projects. She wishes she took some time for herself and realize that the work will be there when she's ready. "I would not have taken on the responsibility of trying to build a network [OWN] while still ending the show. That is my one regret," Winfrey expresses. "I should have handled all of that differently, I think. I should have completed one thing, taken a year to do nothing, and then decided what was the next thing for me to do."

Moreover, she doesn't regret ending the show. Rather, it's the juggling process Oprah wishes she didn't indulge in. However, it's basic inclination for her at the time to keep going instead of listening to her gut. "Everybody has that natural life force instinct inside yourself that lets you know what's right or wrong, or that is your emotional GPS system," she explains. "And any time I've ever gone against that, any time, is when I've made a mistake. Every time I've just gotten still and listened to what my gut said — what that still small voice that resides inside me and you and everybody else says — I would never have made a mistake."

Nowadays, Oprah values her downtime more than anything else. The stillness keeps her grounded when everything becomes a little overwhelming. ""If it's a rainy day, I'm in love with life. You know why? No expectations," she says.