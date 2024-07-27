Opening Ceremony Viewers Believe Olympics Set Lady Gaga Up To Fail

Never let it be said that Lady Gaga did things half-heartedly. The singer put on quite the performance with all the pageantry she's known for. However, viewers believe the Paris Olympics set the singer up to fail in her Opening Ceremony performance.

The performer took to a specially built stage on the River Seine. She performed with enthusiasm a French circus song "Mon Truc en Plume." She wore all black with a black corset, hotpants, and gloves. The singer was surrounded by dancers that covered her in pink and white feathers.

She danced, she sang, and she even performed on the piano. So what was there not to love? Well, it would help if viewers could hear her properly. With the weather and thanks to the stage design, many viewers complained that they had a hard time hearing the singer properly. Take that she's singing French, and the situation becomes muddled.

Taking to X, many complained about the singer's performance. One wrote, "Great performance from Lady Gaga. Shame the French forgot to do a sound check beforehand."

Another wrote, "Lady Gaga performing to no large audience in a stadium but on a platform next to the river. The sound is awful, sound just getting lost in the vast open space rather than being reverberated around a stadium." Yet another wrote, "This is rather underwhelming. Dull boats, dull background and the sound quality of Lady Gaga's act wasn't great."

Viewers Complain About Lady Gaga Performance

Another wrote, "Lady Gaga is doing her best, but the sound is dreadful. This sounds like somebody has filmed it on their phone. Why is the audio so bad?" Yet another wrote, "On what planet did they decide to put lady gaga on some old steps with non existent sound, no lighting, no screens?"

Meanwhile, some complained that the singer even sang at the ceremony.

One wrote, "Does France not have any singers? Why is gaga the best choice for singing in french." Another wrote, "Personally, I think that having Lady Gaga singing for you when she's not French, is cheating." Yet another wrote, "I don't know if Lady Gaga sings French or if she sings in Sims language..."