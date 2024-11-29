OnlyFans Model Reveals She's Pregnant With Stepbrother's Baby

Former "Neighbors" star and OnlyFans model, Scarlet Vas, revealed that she is pregnant with her husband, Tayo Ricci. The reveal and her relationship with Ricci were met with heavy criticism, however, due to a crucial detail in the couple's relationship. They are actually step-siblings.

The September Instagram post announcement came a year after Scarlet and Tayo got married in September 2023. "And then there were three," Ricci wrote in an Instagram post. "We cant wait to meet you." Previously they also shared a video showing Vas' ultrasound and their positive pregnancy test. As you might expect, the comments were extremely varied, to say the least.

"When step bro and step sis have a baby is it a step baby?" one user wrote, in regards to the fact that the couple are step-siblings. Others criticized Vas for being an OF model. "Imagine the kid asking mommy what did you do for a living," a second user said.

An Influencer Step-Sibling Couple

The couple is used to these types of comments from their followers. After all, Vas and Ricci have become viral multiple times due to their particular relationship, which they are not shy to talk about, gaining views and interaction pretty quickly. Their first viral video, shared in 2021, revealed they fell in love despite Ricci being the best friend of Vas' then-boyfriend. And, of course, despite him being her step-brother.

However, when Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci met, they were just two strangers teenagers. "We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends, our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say," Vas said, according to the New York Post. "So we've known each other for a very long time"

While they have garnered millions of followers across their social media accounts, the nature of their relationship was not shy of criticism, which is present in every single post they made. Especially as they continue to remind their followers that they are, in fact, step-siblings.

"Honestly, it doesn't affect us because we have each other," Vas continued. "I don't really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining. If something's really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic."