OnlyFans Model Goes Viral For Flashing Her Assets At Trump Rally In Wild Video — Trump Flasher

If you thought the presidential election couldn't get wilder then you haven't met Trump flasher Ava Louise. The OnlyFans model recently went viral after bearing all at a recent Trump rally. She showed off her breasts at a Long Island Trump rally.

It's a moment that almost landed her in jail but left her going viral online. Speaking with the New York Post, the Trump flasher said that she's using OnlyFans to make MAGA-related content. She wants to fundraise for Donald Trump.

She said, "After I left, I donated money to Trump for all the hassle I caused! I make 100K a month now after (flashing the Portal in New York City), and I'm trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald. I call it Tits for Trump."

"Trump was an entrepreneur, I'm an entrepreneur, I understand him. I sell pictures of my boobs, and he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level," she also added.

The Trump flasher said that she supports the former president even more now.

Trump Flasher Bears All

She said, "Everyone was so polite and respectful. I heard so many amazing conversations between black supporters and white supporters, Jewish supporters and Christian supporters, gay supporters and straight supporters. It was super cool. Everyone in line supported the fact that I did OnlyFans, which shocked me as well.

She added,"But one thing's for sure, boobs are bipartisan."

However, the Trump flasher said the cops were super angry about the publicity stunt.

"The cops were trying to CHARGE ME," she claimed. However, she said that Secret Service was cool with it. In fact, one agent apparently commented on her.

"Seriously, great set," he allegedly said. He then allegedly told her boyfriend, "Nice job, bro."