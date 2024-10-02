OnlyFans Model Draws Backlash For ‘Disgusting’ Hurricane Helene Weather Stunt

As y'all know, I'm all for nonsense and insanity. However, what Skyler Simpson did regarding Hurricane Helene may have been a bit too far. Simpson, an OnlyFans model, received criticism and anger for a skit that seemed to make light of the devastation of Hurricane Helene. The video shows her wearing a pink bikini as she "reports" on Hurricane Helene.

With some time removed from the disaster, maybe the "joke" would've been received more warmly -- or at least with more people's approval than distaste. However, it is a little short-sighted to joke about Hurricane Helene considering that many people died or lost their livelihoods in the aftermath. Granted, the internet is more upset about the whole thing than I am -- I only thought the timing was off.

"Jokes aside hope everyone is okay and my heart goes out to all affected by the storm," Simpson captions the video. But people online were quick to condemn her. "Incredibly poor taste with this. People have died. Or are seriously injured. Would you wanna be in their shoes? Just because you think you had a fun drunk moment doesn't mean this post should stay on your account. So if you've got tact you'll delete it," one Instagram user stated.

OnlyFans Model Gets Criticized For Making Light Of The Hurricane Helene Disaster

"Everyone report and unfriend this moron. People lost everything including their lives and this idiot is making fun," another user added. Many people are calling for the video to be deleted entirely. Or for Simpson's followers to "punish" her by unfollowing her. In the online world, unfollowing someone is equivalent to cutting them with a knife, obviously!

It's important to note, though, that a few people didn't mind Simpson's video! "Reporting live from Eye Candy News TV! Knocker-size hail with bare naked wind gust speed! Seek immediate shelter nearest to your recording preference. All kidding aside, I hope she was ok after getting poked in the eye." ...Which I guess can be interpreted as a "positive" comment?

Unfortunately, many of the comments spiral into "Did you have a father growing up?" You know, typical internet nonsense whenever people find an excuse for it!