Online Influencer Rides Out Hurricane Milton For $70K, Only To Learn Reward Doesn't Actually Exist

Kick streamer MikeSmallsJR decides to take up famous streamer Adin Ross' $70K Hurricane Milton challenge. When in the thick of it, however, Adin Ross himself tells the streamer he won't be paying and urges him to evacuate.

The Kick streamer has only very recently stopped streaming, with his last known location being a very dangerous one. Up until the stream ended, the MikeSmallsJR put his life on the line for a huge cash reward, even as the perils of the active hurricane overwhelmed him.

Adin Ross said that the reward was never intended for him, and made it clear at the start of his dangerous journey that he won't be getting paid. The streamer stayed outside anyway.

Streamer Sticks Out Hurricane Milton For Rescinded Cash Prize

https://kick.com/mikesmallsjr/videos/e537a9a5-9df8-45ed-84bc-067651a8a049

Kick streamer MikeSmallsJR took up Adin Ross' $70K Hurricane Milton challenge and stayed outside with nothing more than an air mattress, a packet of ramen, and an umbrella. However, as the challenge just got going, Adin Ross commented on his stream. "Evacuate bro," he commented, and added that the prize money was intended for two other streamers, and not him.

MikeSmallsJR proceeded to cuss out at Adin Ross, claiming that Adin Ross scammed him. Despite this, he stuck out the challenge in the hopes of receiving a pay out anyway.

His last words before he ended his most recent stream were "are we locked in at $100K, yes or no?" before declaring that he was "done." He ended the stream with the intent of getting back home if he was able to.

The flooding had forced the streamer to climb up a tree, although he was still waist-deep in flood water when he ended the stream. We've heard nothing more of MikeSmallsJR, and it's likely he's still combatting Hurricane Milton to get home.

In the thick of Hurricane Milton, the streamer's whereabouts and condition are unknown. It's also unknown if Adin Ross will be paying the steamer anything.

Many have criticized him for being outside in such lethal conditions. For some, however, no task is too big for money and fame.