One-Year-Old Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Florida

Tragically, a one-year-old baby in Florida died inside a hot car in Florida. Police found the child's lifeless body in the car, with the car measuring a temperature close to hitting 100 degrees. Allegedly, the father of the one-year-old forgot he had left his child inside his car after driving to an appointment before dropping the boy in the daycare.

The St. Petersburg Police found the boy's dead body inside the car on Wednesday, November 6. The father, who was supposed to drop him at the daycare, took a detour first. "The father had the child in the morning and, it was not part of their routine, took the child to an appointment with him," said a St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson, Yolanda Fernandez, according to the Daily Mail.

However, after attending his appointment, the unidentified father drove himself to his home. He was completely oblivious to the fact that his son was still in the car. He simply forgot to drop him at the daycare. "The father went in to try to pick the child up, but the daycare said, 'you never dropped him off,' so at that point, then the father kind of realized what was going on and went back out to the car," Fernandez said.

A Heartbreaking Realization

It was at around 5 p.m. that the father realized he had committed a serious and fatal mistake. He found his son unresponsive in his car. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at the Bayfront Health Child Development Center and attempted to resuscitate the one-year-old boy by performing CPR. However, all efforts were futile and pronounced the child dead at the scene.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, temperatures at the time had hit a maximum of 91 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), with a heat index maximum of 103 Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celcius). St. Petersburg Fire-Rescue Division Chief of Rescue Lindsay Juday commented on how extreme the temperatures can change in a situation like this. "In just ten minutes, it can become 20 degrees hotter inside a vehicle with the doors closed," she said.

Police are performing an autopsy on the one-year-old and investigations ensue. At the moment, St. Petersburg Police haven't filed any charges.