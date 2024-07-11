One-Year-Old Baby Miraculously Survives For Two Days In Ditch Near Busy Highway

On July 9, deputies representing the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a horrifying call. A passerby said they saw a baby in a ditch while driving down I-10 in Vinton, Louisiana. A press release would explain a few key elements of the harrowing discovery.

Police had been actively searching for the one-year-old after finding his four-year-old brother dead in the water near the Vinton Welcome Center. Per PEOPLE, the police confirmed that the mother, Aaliyah N. Jack, was "located in Mississippi, without the 1-year-old, by the Meridian Police Department and taken into custody."

Jack was charged with failure to report a missing child and received a $300,000 warrant set bond. "This is a tragic incident our detectives are currently investigating," said Sheriff Stitch Guillory in the press release. "Fortunately, we were able to locate the 1-year-old, who was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He is now safe and in the care of authorities."

A Baby Managed To Survive In A Ditch Near A Highway For Two Days

"We looked at this 1-year-old as our miracle baby because he was still alive... unbelievable," said Guillory at a press conference. "This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side of the highway. Thank God that trucker [saw] him." Fortunately, the baby is stable — minus a few bug bites.

"CPSO detectives are actively working to gather all the information and details surrounding this case and the death of the 4-year-old. We will dedicate all necessary resources to ensure a thorough investigation. Our hearts go out to the family members of these two children. Detectives are continuing the investigation, and more charges are possible. The coroner will determine cause of death."

Additionally, there's still the matter of the deceased four-year-old brother, who tragically lost his life. Hopefully, detectives can answer any lingering questions pertaining to the unfortunate loss. However, the one-year-old baby made it through despite the overwhelming odds. It's a bittersweet relief, but an instance of great fortune all the same. When we at Wide Open Country learn more about the ongoing case, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.