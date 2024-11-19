‘One Tree Hill’ Star Paul Teal Dies, Cause Of Death Revealed

Paul Teal, a North Carolina actor famous for his portrayal of Josh in One Tree Hill, sadly passed away on Friday, November 15, at the early age of 35. News of his passing was shared on Sunday by his partner, Emilia Torello. She talked with TMZ and it was revealed on Monday that he died as a result of stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to Torello, Teal was diagnosed with the disease in April. Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, has a five-year survival rate of 1%. Patients are expected to live for about a year after diagnosis. Torello told TMZ that Teal was the most talented, diligent, and dedicated person she's ever met. "I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits," she said. "That's what makes this loss even more tragic."

Paul Teal's Passing Announced

Torello herself was the one to announce Paul Teal's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday. "The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024," she said. "Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail."

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day," Torello continued. "The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Teal's One Tree Hill co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, also talked about her time shared with Paul Teal. "My heart is heavy," Joy Lenz wrote. "Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him." Paul Teal would also star as Noah in the stage adaptation of The Notebook. Bethany happened to produce and write the adaptation.

Paul Teal also starred in other television series such as Dynasty, Good Behavior, The Staircase, Psychodrama, and Outer Banks, among others.