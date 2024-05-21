One 'The Voice' Finalist Has A Beautiful But Distracting Performance: 'Get Rid Of The Dancers!'

You smell that? It's the stink of yet another small-time controversy in The Voice! Our intrepid finalists did everything they could to secure a win among truly talented contestants.

One such finalist was Asher HaVon, who's been putting on classic after classic since his first song in the season. No, no, it's not his mentor who failed him as Karen Waldrup's might have. ...Unless Reba McEntire was the one who pushed to have those skaters show up during HaVon's performance of "Last Dance" by Donna Summer.

Yeah, the dancers are, uh... a little distracting. Which HaVon didn't have any control over — this is what happens when you're dealt a bad hand. Oh, and the background music drowned him out a bit.

"I love Asher's voice. I wish the producers would back off on the accompanying music and let us hear more of his voice. The background music practically drowned out Asher's voice tonight," one X (formerly Twitter) user comments. That's entirely true, sadly. Some people even thought the song choice was dubious, too.

I wasn't too crazy Abt this , I believe you are a better singer than this from your lows range and highs . This was the wrong song for the finals . Good luck — Bill Marquez (@billmqz1007) May 21, 2024

"This was the wrong choice. Good luck." Sounds ominous. Worse, it's so passive-aggressive! Reba, did you have a hand in this? Now that I'm typing everything out, maybe it wasn't the producers who messed this up. Ms. McEntire, you may need to answer for your crimes.

'The Voice' Finalist, Asher HaVon, Seems To Have Everything Working Against Him In The Finale

"He's SO good, but omg get rid of the dancers! They were so distracting. Wonder how many were watching the skaters instead of Asher.... He deserves to win this thing," another X user laments. The hits start comin' and they don't stop comin'.

This is a competition where everything matters. You aren't being judged by the quality of your voice alone; the performance piece is just as important. When your chances of winning hinge on factors out of your control, it seems terribly unfair to suffer as a result. But, hey, that's showbusiness, I guess. Maybe Asher HaVon can bring it all back during the second (and last) part of The Voice's season finale later tonight!