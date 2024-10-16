One 'The Voice' Contestant Found Redemption After Being Rejected From 'American Idol'

Who doesn't love a good comeback story? Mikaela Ayira faced set back after set back but it never deterred her from making her dreams come true and performing on 'The Voice' stage. While she did not make the initial cut for 'The Voice' and did not succeed on 'American Idol' she is back on 'The Voice' stage now and her performance left quite an impression.

Mikaela Ayira's Comeback Story

Mikaela Ayira has been singing since she was three-years-old. She told a news outlet about her first performance. She said, "When I was eight, I wrote my first song and performed it in front of my family and friends. That's when I knew that I wanted to be a singer/songwriter."

While she knew what she wanted from a young age, it did not come easily to her. Mikaela originally auditioned for 'The Voice' and didn't get accepted. While she got the last round of callbacks it did not end in victory. However, she kept her head held high. She said, "I didn't get accepted then, but I knew everything happens for a reason and that I would eventually come back to it."

However, she didn't just sit around and wait for opportunity to find her, she went out and found it herself. She tried out for 'American Idol' and when that didn't give her the results she wanted she returned to try out for her dream show, 'The Voice' one more time. Luckily, the second time she was accepted. Now, she is gracing the stage with her incredible vocals.

'The Voice' And Snoop Dogg Doing What 'American Idol' Couldn't

Sixteen-year-old Mikaela Ayira chose to sing Christina Perri's "Human" for her blind audition. The stage started dark and slowly came to life as the artist sang her first note. Within the first 20 seconds of her performance, Snoop Dogg pushed his button.

20 seconds later, after holding an impressive note, Queen Reba herself turns around for the stellar singer as well. While Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublè were not impressed enough to turn their chairs, the fans in the audience were loving the stellar performance.

Upon finding out that Mikaela Ayira is only 16-years-old Bublè admitted that he probably would have turned around because there is "so much potential there." Reba McEntire admitted that she was hesitant to turn because she could hear Mikaela's nerves. However, 'The Voice' coach said as she progressed further in the song it was beautiful. "You've got great range and a very pretty voice," she added.

While Gwen Stefani pointed out some inconsistencies with the young singer's performance, Snoop Dogg put her at ease. He told Mikaela, "I can help you get to where you're trying to get to." After an incredible pitch like that, how could she join anyone else's team. Mikaela Ayira joined Team Snoop Dogg on this season of 'The Voice.'