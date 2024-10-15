One ‘The Voice’ Contestant Blew Me Away With Stunning Performance

On Monday, The Voice Blind Auditions continued. We saw a contestant that has quickly become a fan favorite. Not only this, but she made all four judges hit their buttons.

Lauren-Michael Sellers is the singer in question. She sang a cover of "Oceans" by Samuel Harness. She came all the way from Birmingham, Alabama, and delivered a stunning performance.

I couldn't quite believe the incredible act she delivered, and that I got to see it for free. Her audition has captured the hearts of many fans, and her future in the show is pretty secure.

The Voice Contestant Delivers Beautiful Performance

All four judges hit their button for Sellers. She was given a hard time from the judges, as they all expressed their support for her phenomenal act.

Both Gwen and Reba pushed especially hard, although Snoop may have influenced Sellers. He told her that Gwen's "glowing" face made him not want to miss out.

In the climax of the tense decision-making, an audience member yelled out, "[pick] Snoop! Be random!" warranting laughter from Sellers and the panel.

None of this made a difference, however. The singer confessed she had her sights set on Reba, and that's who she went with. Reba said, "Lauren-Michael's voice was incredible." She also said that she's "so thrilled" Reba picked her.

The internet shares the same sentiment as the judges, "oh yeah! She's gonna go far on the show. Her powerful voice is nothing short of phenomenal," comments one.

"Wow i love her she's gonna be a fav this season she's amazing," adds another.

"That was AWESOME!!!!" aptly says another.

Her performance was a stellar one. In a show about great singers, it says a lot to be recognized over the crowd of brilliant talent. I look forward to seeing just how far Sellers goes in The Voice. I wouldn't be surprised if she wins the whole thing.