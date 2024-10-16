One Singer Had 'The Voice' Coaches Fighting Each Other

The Voice continued with their Blind Auditions on October 14 and one contestant had the judges, once again, fighting.

Katie O. hit the stage and performed "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)" by LeAnn Rimes. The performer did a spectacular job and had Gwen Stefani hit her button immediately. The rest of the judges soon followed.

So amazing was Katie's performance that the coaches had to argue over each other in the hopes of securing her. This isn't the first time they've had to argue like this on The Voice, but it's entertaining every time.

The Voice Contestant Katie O Causes Judges To Argue

Immediately, Gwen Stefani hit her button, to the visible delight of Katie. Snoop Dogg was quick to follow, then so was Michael Bublé. Surprisingly, this incredible The Voice performance had Reba McEntire waiting.

During the performance, Reba seemed to make purposeful considerations in her head, analyzing the singer. When she finally did hit the button, Gwen launched out of her chair and approached Reba, saying, "No!"

Both judges, bearing smiles, knew that they'd be each other's biggest competition. They've had to convince contestants before when deciding between them. When the performance was over, it was on between Gwen and Reba. Everyone knew that Reba was likely the primary choice for the country singer, considering she's the "queen of country," as Gwen admitted.

Reba starts the flattery, "You've got a lot of heart and soul," and "You've got a cute smile, too." It's clear that Reba had her eyes set on the singer.

Gwen knew it would be a hard task to convince the country singer away from Reba, and made frequent remarks. "Why is Reba here," she once pouted.

Gwen did hold her ground pretty well, however. After reminding Katie that she turned around as soon as she could, Gwen complimented the singer's security and stage presence, adding, "And this is before you turned around, Reba," to further cement her quick support.

There were more playful interactions between Gwen and Reba, such as the Country Queen staring Gwen down.

Snoop definitely didn't help matters when reminding everyone of how Katie's "eyes [lit] up" when Reba turned around. The rapper also mentioned how Katie and Reba sounded so similar.

Katie responded by saying "We could be twins," with Reba echoing "We are twins." With the coaches giving Katie such a hard time, the country singer had a difficult choice on her hands. Ultimately, she went with her twin, Reba.