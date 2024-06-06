One Music Icon Wants Ryan Seacrest's Spot, Not Katy Perry's, On 'American Idol'

The search for Katy Perry's replacement on American Idol continues. However, one music icon would rather replace Ryan Seacrest if given the chance.

Speaking with ET, Lauren Alaina said she feels her talents would be better as a host. "I would really love that, but I think I might have a hard time, like, critiquing people," Alaina reflected. "I'd rather host it when Ryan Seacrest departs. They could call me!"

Sadly for Alaina, it doesn't look like Seascrest is going anywhere anytime soon. The host has been the one constant through all the iterations of American Idol so far. Meanwhile, Alaina is focusing on her own songs. She also married her love Cam Arnold earlier this year.

"What's so funny is, I wrote a song for my husband called 'Breaking Up With Single,' and I actually walked down the aisle to it," she shared. "It'll be on the new album. I literally was like, I don't know how to write anything but breakup songs and now I'm in love — what am I gonna do? I'm gonna have to learn how to write a whole new style of music — 'cause I've written some breakup songs, honey."

'American Idol' Replacements For Katy Perry

While Alaina may not want to replace Perry, there are others that are stepping up to the plate. For instance, Jelly Roll wants his shot at the gig.

"Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it," he said.

"How cool of Katy," he said of Perry. "When we were talking backstage the other day, she tells me this just me and her and my wife. She's like, 'I'm telling you, you need to replace me,'" he recalled. "I always love people who are the same way publicly that they are privately. Some people will tell you how great you are privately then won't post your album," he said. "For her to immediately—in the first interview she gets asked—bring me up. I'm like, 'I love you Katy!' But that's just who she is. Katy is one way all the time."

Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor is practically begging for the position. She said, "Please. I've been going everywhere, being like, 'Hi, American Idol.' Please. Choose me to be a coach... or judge. I will be the best. [Trainor] will give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please pick me, choose me, love me. I will do everything