One Direction's Liam Payne Was Reportedly Dropped By Record Label Before Death

Both his music label and agent reportedly dropped Liam Payne shortly before his tragic fall that led to his death.

According to the Daily Mail, multiple sources confirmed that Liam Payne was "on the wrong path musically" out of all the One Direction boys and was axed by his label, Universal Records.

Liam Payne had signed a deal with Capitol Records, a subsidiary of Universal, in 2016 when he launched his solo career following the indefinite hiatus of One Direction. However, in a recent shuffle, he found himself under Universal Records.

"'Liam's advance was massive and he didn't recoup [it]," a source tells the outlet. Liam simply wasn't making the label enough money, and they got rid of him. Another source tells the outlet that his agent also resigned a month earlier.

Liam Payne Dropped By Label And Agent Before Dying

Universal Music Group posted a statement to X following Liam Payne's death, "we are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him. We send our deepest condolences to Liam's family and loved ones."

They don't mention dropping the late artist, but the comments are quick to bring it up. "You dropped him two days ago and now you're posting this. You didn't care," says one.

"Shouldn't have dropped him few days before the tragedy then," says another.

Due to numerous corroborating statements and evidences, many believe Liam Payne was on drugs and leaped from the window on his own accord following a litany of events that pushed him down a downward spiral.

There is a strong case for Liam's potential negative mental health. New reports have surfaced saying that he fell rather than jumped to his death, however.

It's possible that all this bad news contributed to the drug abuse, however.