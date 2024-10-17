One Direction’s Liam Payne Visited Argentina To See Niall Horan To Square Up Things Before Death

On Wednesday, Liam Payne was found dead after a fall "incompatible with life" from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He had been holidaying with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, but such leisure wasn't the only motive for his visit to the capital city.

Niall Horan was performing a concert there, and Liam Payne wanted to see the performance to "square things up." He had attended the concert on October 2 but continued to stay there for a couple of weeks to enjoy the city.

The nature of his meeting with Niall is unknown, as neither party divulged any information on the topic. Payne expressed that there was no ill feeling toward him, so it likely wasn't a hostile conversation.

Liam Payne Went To Visit Niall Horan Before His Fall

Before arriving in Argentina, Liam Payne posted a video to his Instagram story. As anything posted to a story gets deleted after 24 hours, the video no longer exists.

He said, "we're going to Argentina. One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello."

He continued, "it's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk."

That's all he shared about his visit to Niall Horan.

Liam Payne stole the show momentarily when he attended the concert. Videos have released of him doing the macarena as the crowd goes wild. Security soon comes to try and stop him from "riling up the crowd."

Considering the likely heavy nature of his conversation with Niall Horan, it's possible this was a purposeful and playful stunt to 'crash' the concert. However, it would be difficult for him to enter in any capacity without drawing attention.

Niall hasn't commented on their interaction.