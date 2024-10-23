One Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Eating Popular McDonald’s Menu Item

On October 22, CDC opened an investigation after numerous reports of E. coli. In most illness cases, people have reported eating a Quarter Pounder burger from McDonald's.

Videos by Wide Open Country

E. coli has infected 49, hospitalized 10, and killed one elderly man in Colorado. The infections span across 10 states. Colorado has the most infections and a death.

Symptoms of the infection arise after around 3 to 4 days. Many more could be infected without knowing.

McDonald's has told the CDC that they've stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties. Those ingredients are used almost exclusively in the popular menu item.

Some states will need to expect these changes. I would generally recommend not ordering the menu item right now, however.

E. coli Outbreak From Popular McDonald's Item

If you've eaten a Quarter Pounder burger from McDonald's within the past seven days, make sure to contact your health provider if you're suffering from any symptoms.

This strain of E. coli may cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, a high fever, or dehydration. Most people recover after 5 to 7 days, according to CDC, however.

Be careful, as this illness may cause serious kidney problems. E. coli can develop Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) in those affected. Such cases will require hospitalization.

Considering how popular both McDonald's and their Quarter Pounder hamburgers are, it's likely we'll see far more infections in the coming days. Make sure to keep an eye on your symptoms, stave away from this menu item for now, and reach out to health care professionals.

There likely won't be many deaths considering the nature of this disease.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, told the New York Post that "McDonald's has good supply chain management."

"They should be able to localize where these Quarter Pounders ... and pull that from the market so there's no further exposure," he adds, reassuring us on the situation.