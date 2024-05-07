One Courageous Woman Has Unexpected Wardrobe Malfunction While Riding Mechanical Bull in Viral Video

It's one thing to get thrown off a mechanical bull in front of a crowd of onlookers. It's something else entirely when you give that crowd an added spectacle they couldn't have possibly seen coming. That was the story of X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @cheyannenoire, during a trip to Mexico.

Went to Mexico to ride a bull? pic.twitter.com/4usUHoO7Sz — Goddess (@cheyannenoire) May 7, 2024

With the power of hindsight, I'm sure she could tell which way the winds of misfortune were blowing when her coverup dress started hiking up in the back before she even fully mounted the mechanical monstrosity. She's more bold than I am. I'm the kind of person whose luck would have me flying forward and likely breaking my neck ala Final Destination.

Nevertheless, she hangs on for dear life. As she hangs on, her coverup dress has different ideas as it exposes her backside for all the bystanders in attendance to see. As the crowd cheers her on, it becomes ambiguous as to whether they're cheering for her continued perseverance or the emergence of her regrettable wardrobe malfunction.

Regardless of her tenacity, this poor woman ends up flat on her butt with an incredible story to share. But, hey, sometimes the attempt is celebrated more than the would-be success!

Leave It To The Internet To Internet In Regards To Mechanical Bull

Come on. Of course the internet was going to do its thing. Here are a few of the tamer reactions:

I don't care how old you are: if you don't enjoy a good ol' Toy Story reference for something like this, you aren't living properly!

That dress ain’t stand a chance ? — brattybkay ? (@brattybkay) May 7, 2024

It's a valid statement! Look, I'd never besmirch someone for the attire they have on — if you aren't hurting anyone, you're fine by me. But the consequences of such a revealing outfit in a high-stakes situation like this are laid bare and in plain sight.

Me on the controls pic.twitter.com/bEt7Iwf8rl — TIME IZ MONEY (@_TIMEIZMONEY_) May 7, 2024

Some users are of the mind that the bull operator was in on it. The erratic, jerky, capricious nature of the mechanical bull is well-documented over years of similar contenders trying and failing to beat the bull.

Now, that doesn't discount the theory, necessarily. Who knows? Maybe the operator was on some bull, too.