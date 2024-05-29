One Contestant's Demonic Act Has The Judges Freaked Out On 'America's Got Talent': "It's Like 'The Exorcist'"

America's Got Talent has seen many acts over the years, but it's safe to say that the judges have never seen anything like this. One contestant's talent took a turn for the demonic.

When Arshiya appeared on stage, she looked like a shy 13-year-old girl. However, she quickly took a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde transformation. Coming from India, she explained that she was going to be dancing for the judges but also adding some gymnastics into the routine. The judges likely didn't expect for the America's Got Talent contestant's routine to be straight from a horror movie.

"Well, you said your dance was different," judge Heidi Klum told her. "We love different around here, so we're very excited to see what you've got."

The judges should have known something was up when the crew wheeled out a wooden house. It even had creepy dolls like a horror movie. Arshiya crawled out from the house, covered in fake blood. She then began to contort like she was possessed.

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Wows

A shocked Simon Cowell said, "God, she's changed." Even the audience gasped! Arshiya wore cracked teeth and contact lenses to complete the look. She bent her body in ways that didn't seem possible, performing splits in multiple directions. The judges didn't know whether to applaud or recoil in terror.

Judge Sofia Vergara said, "I don't like this." "It's like The Exorcist," Cowell added. But Arshiya wasn't done yet. She threw herself backwards at the America's Got Talent judges, leading close to them. Vergara screamed in surprise. Ultimately, however, the judges were big fans of the contestant and pushed her through. "When you said you were gonna leave to change [before the performance]," Heidi Klum said. "I thought you were gonna come back with a pretty dress."

She also added that the contestant was "one of the best contortionists we've ever seen." Cowell opened up about his shock at the act. He said he thought she was going to do "a Disney routine or something. He said then "you come back as Linda Blair. Cowell added, "It was just so unexpected and frightening and brilliant at the same time."

Cowell compared it to a horror movie transformation, saying, "The Chihuahua turned into a werewolf." Ultimately, he had a lot of confidence in the singer, saying, "And we love you. Four yeses."