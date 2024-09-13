One ‘America's Got Talent’ Act Almost Made Heidi Klum Cry

Can we talk about how great America's Got Talent has been this season? It's been crazy. Body contortionists, jaw-dropping magical feats, and even drone shows! Well, one act during the latest episode broke multiple spectators down into puddles of tears. This included one of the judges, Heidi Klum!

It's no secret that Sky Elements has been crushing the competition with their drone shows during this season. However, something about their latest performance moved people. As is tradition, why don't you take a look for yourselves and see what I mean?

It was a heck of a story Sky Elements told with the power of drones. You'd think the act would get stale by now, but surprisingly, the group keeps finding new ways to improve and captivate audiences! "It was really tough to watch," Heidi Klum told Fox News Digital. "It was tough to watch and not have tears coming down my face. And with that, all my eyelashes came off... it was so amazing... making us all emotional."

This 'America's Got Talent' Performance Moved People To Tears

The performance was in honor of Briley Rose, the daughter of Preston Ward, one of the group's chief drone pilots. "Simon told us after the quarterfinals that he wants us to bring the emotion in to make him cry," Sky Elements commented after their spectacular performance.

"I'm super happy that we were able to do that. I wasn't expecting him to be speechless, though. That was the next level of that. I think we just nailed that performance. It was just the perfect moment and the perfect day for that story to be told because it's a day of remembrance... so many people struggled on that day," the group concluded.

Naturally, other people commented on the emotions the drone showcase brought to the surface. "This act really made me cry because we are living in a world where we are dealing with the loss of our people, our family, our friends who have passed and to those who lost someone in their heart, my heart goes out to all of you," a YouTube comment perfectly states.