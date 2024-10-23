On A Budget? 10 Spooktacular Eats I Always Make For Halloween Parties That Don't Break My Wallet

Want to have the most epic Halloween party without breaking the bank? Don't worry, you can! Just because you have spooktacular treats, doesn't mean they have to be over the top! Here are 10 Spooktacular eats that I always make for my Halloween parties. The best part, they don't break my wallet.

Witch Fingers

This is a simple and classic eat for a Halloween party. All you need are pretzel sticks, candy coating, and jellybeans (or nuts). Simply melt your candy coating, I tend to choose green because of a traditional witch skin color. Stir until smooth and then dip your pretzel stick into it. Place a jelly bean, or nut, on the end to resemble a finger nail. Set on wax paper to dry then enjoy.

Pretzel Pumpkins

Keeping with the theme of pretzels here is another spooktacular eat that won't break your wallet. Pretzel pumpkins also only have three ingredients: mini pretzels, orange candy coating, and small green candy. Dip your pretzel in the melted candy coating and place the green candy on top like the stem of a pumpkin. Now you've got a homemade pumpkin patch.

Creepy Popcorn

Here is another one on the list of simple eats for a Halloween party. Serve your popcorn spooky-style this Halloween, and all without breaking your wallet. Simple make your popcorn like normal. Then, in a saucepan combine sugar, corn syrup, and butter. Bring it to a boil and stir for three minutes. Stir in vanilla and a little food coloring then spread it over your popcorn. Bake your popcorn for 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes.

Candy Spider Webs

Pretzels really are your best friend when trying to make spooky eats for a Halloween party and you don't want to break your wallet. For this one you will need thin pretzel sticks, white chocolate, and some chocolate chips. Lay out eight pretzel sticks in the shape of a web. Then, place some melted white chocolate in a piping bag and create a web-like design across the pretzels. Be sure to put a big glob of the melted chocolate in the center as well, to hold them all together. Place your chocolate chip in the center to act as your spider.

Puking Pumpkin

Taking a quick break from the sweet treats, this is fan-favorite that I serve at my Halloween parties. It is a bit gross looking, so only your braver guests may attempt it, but it is delicious. The recipe is simple, just make your classic guacamole recipe. This one is all about the presentation. You are going to take a pumpkin and carve a face out of it. Then you will have your guacamole coming out of the mouth as if your pumpkin is puking! It is the perfect horrific treat to spook your guests.

Spooky Charcuterie Board

Honestly, is there any type of party that a charcuterie board is not the answer? I'll tell you, the answer to that is no. However, to make it on the list of spooky eats for a Halloween party, this one has to be themed. I typically make use of some Halloween decorations here. I have a skeleton that I use for it. First, I lay the body of my skeleton out on the board and then I stuff him with the meats and cheese that I will be serving. You can also add those pretzel pumpkins that we talked about earlier to this board. Then I put some spooky candles around it to give it more ambiance. Even though this one many cost a bit more don't worry it shouldn't break the wallet.

Apple Monsters

If you don't want to break your wallet and want a treat your kids will love too, then this one is for you. After all we don't want all our treats to be so spooky the kids won't eat them. This apple monsters are adorable and delicious. You just need green apples, peanut butter, sesame seeds, some edible googly eyes, and strawberries. Slice your apples, and put two of them together in a mouth shape. Use the peanut butter to glue them together. The seeds are your teeth and the strawberry is your tongue. Slap some googly eyes on to bring it to life.

Monsters On A Log

We have all heard of ants on a log right? Well, now let's make it spooky. This eats for a Halloween party is just as simple as the classic version. You just need some celery, peanut butter, and some edible googly eyes. Make little boats with your celery, fill them with peanut butter, and then place the googly eyes on top. Now you have a delicious, and nutritious Halloween treat.

Healthy Pumpkins

This spooky treat may be the cheapest one yet. If you don't want to break your wallet this is a definite treat for you. You need two ingredients, tangerines and celery. Simply peel your tangerine then chop off a piece of celery. Place that celery piece on top and you now have a healthy, miniature pumpkin.

Dirt Dessert

Last on our list of delicious eats for a Halloween party is the classic dirt dessert. If you don't want to break the wallet but want to impress this is a great choice. You just need pudding (you can choose chocolate or vanilla), a pack of Oreos, and some gummy worms. Place the pudding at the bottom of a cup, then crush some Oreos and sprinkle them on top. Place the gummy worms on last. If you want to make it look even more spooky, you can make it into a graveyard by adding manilla cookies as graves and little pumpkin candies.