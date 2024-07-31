Olympic Viewers Are Losing It After Triathlete Vomits In A Race
Photo By NBC
Culture

Olympics Viewers Are Losing It After Triathlete Vomits In A Race

By |

I can't fault poor Tyler Mislawchuk for what happened. Representing Canada during the 2024 Olympics, Mislawchuk competed in a triathlon for the ages. This included a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer cycling race, and a 10-kilometer run. Mislawchuk finished in the top 10, coming in ninth place, but what followed after he crossed the finish line sent the internet into a tizzy.

Mislawchuk threw up. Violently. In front of the entire world. Which, ordinarily, wouldn't be so bad! He competed in a grueling race where the average person would've passed out less than five minutes in. A person participating in a race that lasts the length of the average movie has the right to throw up everywhere, truth be told!

Mislawchuk took his lumps like a champ when the local Canadian press asked him about his experience. "I didn't come here to come top 10 but I gave it everything I had. ... I went for it, I have no regrets — vomited 10 times. I've come back from an Achilles tear, concussion, crashes, you name it, I had it in the last three years. To stand on the start line healthy and give it my all... I'm proud of the effort. You want more, but that's all I had in me."

But we're talking about the internet here. The internet never forgives, forgets, or allows for anything less than perfection!

The Internet Has Come Unhinged Over A Triathlete Throwing Up During The Olympics

"Well, I suppose this has more to do with exhaustion after competing at your absolute limit for 1:45 hours in the sun at 28°C," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user reasonably asserts. Well, I see that all the takes aren't unstable!

"This has nothing to do with the Seine and is very common at the finish of triathlons, you dumb f—," another user adds. I won't lie, this one broke me just because of how unnecessarily aggressive it is.

"Who's the guy dying against the wall he's so me." I love unintentional comedy because they definitely go out of their way to randomly zoom in on that dude after the fact. It's the little things in life, sometimes!

Entertainment

The ‘Bonanza’ Star Who Got A Reputation As A Brat

Food & Drink

IHOP Is Bringing Back An All-You-Can-Eat Classic

News

20 Year Old Killed at Lake House Party in North Austin

Culture

Rolling Stone Gets Roasted After Comparing Hawk Tuah Girl To Dolly Parton