Olympics Viewers Are Losing It After Triathlete Vomits In A Race

I can't fault poor Tyler Mislawchuk for what happened. Representing Canada during the 2024 Olympics, Mislawchuk competed in a triathlon for the ages. This included a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer cycling race, and a 10-kilometer run. Mislawchuk finished in the top 10, coming in ninth place, but what followed after he crossed the finish line sent the internet into a tizzy.

Mislawchuk threw up. Violently. In front of the entire world. Which, ordinarily, wouldn't be so bad! He competed in a grueling race where the average person would've passed out less than five minutes in. A person participating in a race that lasts the length of the average movie has the right to throw up everywhere, truth be told!

Mislawchuk took his lumps like a champ when the local Canadian press asked him about his experience. "I didn't come here to come top 10 but I gave it everything I had. ... I went for it, I have no regrets — vomited 10 times. I've come back from an Achilles tear, concussion, crashes, you name it, I had it in the last three years. To stand on the start line healthy and give it my all... I'm proud of the effort. You want more, but that's all I had in me."

But we're talking about the internet here. The internet never forgives, forgets, or allows for anything less than perfection!

The Internet Has Come Unhinged Over A Triathlete Throwing Up During The Olympics

"Well, I suppose this has more to do with exhaustion after competing at your absolute limit for 1:45 hours in the sun at 28°C," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user reasonably asserts. Well, I see that all the takes aren't unstable!

"This has nothing to do with the Seine and is very common at the finish of triathlons, you dumb f—," another user adds. I won't lie, this one broke me just because of how unnecessarily aggressive it is.

"Who's the guy dying against the wall he's so me." I love unintentional comedy because they definitely go out of their way to randomly zoom in on that dude after the fact. It's the little things in life, sometimes!