Olympics Field Hockey Ends In Gruesome Bloody Scene

The 2024 Olympics has been controversy after major moment! The train doesn't stop, and this time, we go from NSFW errors and sudden retirements to bloody chaos! The women's field hockey event was going swimmingly! The competition was fierce, the fans were having a good time, all was well!

Two minutes away from the end of the first quarter, it happened. Representing the Netherlands, Joosje Burg went to contest the ball against her opponent. In the ensuing chaos, Burg is smacked hard right in the middle of the face. Blood immediately begins pouring from her wound, causing the game to stop completely.

I have a new favorite Olympian: Joosje Burg. She had her nose split open Wednesday, went to the sideline, had her nose taped up & plugged, changed out of her jersey that looked like a murder scene, & went back out on the field. https://t.co/Y2fIWqSQ6v pic.twitter.com/LyzyE86Sc5 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 8, 2024

It was so gruesome, the TV broadcast had to stop showing it. Her teammates surrounded her as she fell to the ground. Medics ran in to give her treatment. It looked like a scene out of a triumphant sports movie, honestly. The match was paused for roughly five minutes as Burg received medical attention. It took longer still to resume the game as officials had to try and clean the blood from the incident.

Just like a true champion, though, Burg came back to the game. She'd bled all over her jersey, so they had to get her a new jersey with a put-together number on it so Burg could be identified.

Olympics Field Hockey Bout Turns Into A Bloody Mess

When Burg left the game shortly before the first quarter ended, the game was tied. Netherlands: 0. Argentina: 0. When Burg came back out, though? That fighting spirit would lead the Netherlands to a 3-0 victory, clinching their semifinal win. Sometimes, all you need to win is to have someone fight through insurmountable odds!

"The Dutch staff making a jersey number out of masking tape has officially sent me. Also Joosje Burg you are made of metal cos look at your nose girl! How have you gone on the pitch for the second half," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user asks.

Burg's a machine. The blood was a cover-up for the cybernetics she was rocking. Truthfully, Burg probably intimidated the Argentinian players when she showed back up, ready to keep fighting. I wouldn't want to go against a Terminator, either!