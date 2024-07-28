Olympics Appears To Have Removed Its Opening Ceremony From YouTube After Backlash

The Olympics appears to have pulled down its own video of the Paris Opening Ceremony. This comes after backlash from conservative groups.

Several people have reported that the Opening Ceremony highlights video is gone from the Olympics' official YouTube page. They tried to click on the link and it showed a video not found message. For what it's worth, I've tried searching through the Olympics' official page. I cannot find anything from the Opening Ceremony on the channel.

Perhaps, I'm missing it? If so, please correct me. However, there appears to be coverage of the Olympics from both before and after the ceremony. There's not even an ode to Celine Dion on the page. Elon Musk joked, "They DMCA'd themselves."

The Games drew backlash from conservative groups and viewers for its opening ceremony. In particular, some viewers were displeased with a fashion show featuring drag queen dancers. Singer Phillippe Katerine became a focal point of backlash as well. He appeared in the ceremony scantly clad and posing like a Thanksgiving turkey.

Viewers Blast Olympics

The singer was painted blue and channeled the Greek god of wine. However, some viewers found his lack of clothing inappropriate.

JUST IN: Olympics removes its own opening ceremony video that features drag queens from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/108Zp2TOeE — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) July 27, 2024

On X, one wrote, "This #OpeningCeremony is an absolute shocker. So desperate, zero atmosphere, random boats, no focus, awful Gaga song... It's so painfully poor. This is the Olympics!! It's like a local carnival."

Another question the event, writing, "I'm actually embarrassed on the behalf of France, this is going down as the worst opening ceremony in history." Yet another commented, "I'm sorry but this has to be the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory. It's an interesting idea bringing the athletes in on boats but it looks rubbish and misses the roar of the crowd. Sorry but not for me."

Another agreed about the boat, "No offence France, but the boat idea was a terrible one."