Olympic Viewers Less Than Impressed With Closing Ceremony

After two and a half weeks of grit and glory, heroics and heartbreak, the Paris Summer Olympics have come to an end. The United States is bringing home 126 medals in all, 40 of them gold, tying China's gold total.

All that is great, but the closing ceremony has seemingly left some viewers very uninspired. There was music, Tom Cruise, fireworks, and plenty of emotion, but some were, well, unmoved, shall we say.

What did they give a thumbs down to? We looked into it and here's what we discovered.

What Did People Say About The Closing Olympics Ceremony?

People Were Nonplussed By The "Golden Voyager"

One element that apparently didn't thrill all spectators was the Golden Voyager, a character who puzzled and annoyed some folks. Per eonline.com, "Many viewers shared mixed reactions on the creative element to social media."

One skeptical commenter on X opined, "Sleep paralysis demons" is an interesting theme for the closing ceremony, let's see where it goes." Another wryly remarked on X about the "space wasp." Yet another person on X wrote, "It's probably the takeaway talking, but pretty sure this golden voyager is going to figure in my nightmares for the next four years."

Across The Pond, Brits Complained Of Poor Audio Quality

Sound Issues Ruined It For Some

Per dailymail.co.uk, "Why is the sound quality so poor? It was the same for the opening ceremony. I can barely hear anything," was a remark from one "The pacing, camerawork and sound are all so bizarre!," groused another.

Others took the bad with the good. "Shame the sound for the bands is a bit muted, they did try to push it but was distorted, so kept it soft and muffled. Still enjoying it. Phoenix are rocking."

Disappointment Ruled On Reddit

Seemed More Like An Opening Ceremony