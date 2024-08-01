Olympic Tennis Stars Get In Heated Argument In Front Of Crowd

There was drama on the court at the Olympics. Two Olympic tennis stars got in a heated exchange with each other in front of onlookers, no less. Danielle Collins wasn't happy with Iga Swiatek. Collins wasn't happy with Swiatek's sportsmanship at the end of their quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics.

You see, Collins ended up retiring from the match during their third set. The Olympic tennis star faced dehydration and cramps affecting her ability to play. However, Collins felt that Swiatek felt disrespectful to her after the win. She said that her rival was being fake about concern for her injury.

That rubbed Collins the wrong way.

Hmmm. There was a bit of drama in the end. pic.twitter.com/ul9iNDeJzB — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 31, 2024

"I told Iga she didn't have to be insincere about, you know, my injury," Collins said, via tennis reporter Christopher Clarey. "There's a lot that happens on camera, and there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma and come out and are one way on camera and another way in the locker room. And I just haven't had the best experience, and I don't really feel like anybody needs to be insincere. They can be the way that they are. I can accept that, and I don't need the fakeness."

Olympic Tennis Stars Get In Arguement

During the match, Collins actually injured Swiatek. She hit Swiatek with the ball in the midsection. Swiatek ended up falling to her knees. So perhaps, that's why the Olympic tennis stars appeared so heated with one another. Still, Collins would prefer for her rival to cut through any fake niceties for her.

As far as dehydration, Collins blamed Olympic organizers. She said that the Olympics didn't have enough of water for its players. "It's incredibly disappointing because you work so hard your whole life to make it to the Olympics, and this is my first and my last Olympics, and something like not having adequate water on court," she said. "That's really frustrating and it's really sad."