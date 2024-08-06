Olympic Pole Vaulter Gets Adult Website Offer After Viral NSFW Moment

I called it. Well, folks, the Olympic pole vaulter representing France, Anthony Ammirati, has received an interesting offer. If you're somehow not in the know: Ammirati paid a hefty price as he couldn't quite clear the 5.70 meter threshold in the pole vaulting competition. It had nothing to do with his skill level and everything to do with the fact that a certain bulge knocked the pole over.

Knowing what I know about human beings, Ammirati receiving a phone call making him offers he can't refuse was inevitable. According to TMZ, one of the vice presidents representing an adult website is already on it! "If it was up to me, I'd award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt," the vice president emphasized.

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course." I want everyone to mentally bookmark this quote because I'm going to come back to it later.

However, opening himself up to such offers seems to be the last thing on Ammirati's mind. He did just compete in a competition he spent years training for only to lose out on greatness in the strangest way imaginable. Perhaps he'll revisit the offer when he's had time to process the event!

I'm going to get on my high horse here, so leave if you don't want to read that. I get that the moment was funny, unfortunate, and maybe even entrancing for some in equal measure. But it's so insane to me that people could lack empathy to such a staggering degree. You want to capitalize on the moment, yes. But this man is suffering right now! Y'all could've at least waited a whole week before reaching out!

Also, I hope I never see a sequence of words again that includes "as a lover of crotch-centric activities." Yuck. It reminds me why people choose to go "independent" through OnlyFans and the like! (And I can explicitly mention OF because it's technically a "variety website," so there!)