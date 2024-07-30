Olympic Host injures Himself While Rooting For Team USA

It's definitely been an eventful Olympics so far. In addition to controversy, the Paris Games has felt chaotic and cursed. There's been sabotage, messy weather, and even arson. Now an Olympics host has injured himself while rooting for Team USA.

Scott Hanson, the longtime host of NFL Red Zone, has been hosting the Gold Zone on Peacock. Somehow, he managed to hurt himself while not actually participating in any Olympic events. Its honestly a wonder isn't it? The Olympic host injured his hand during a telecast while cheering on a Team USA medal.

He ended up with a bloodied hand and a bit of pain for his trouble. All I can say is ouch. Fortunately, it's not too serious. The Olympic host just injured his pinkie.

"I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal. I'm designated 'likely' to return," Hanson wrote on X, accompanied by a photo of a bloody pinkie. The Olympic host was cheering Luke Hobson own. The swimmer took home a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle.

Olympic Host Injures Hand

For the Olympic host, he'll be nursing an injured hand for a bit. But that's the kind of energy viewers want. And well, Hanson wasn't exactly shy about bringing an energetic performance to his hosting.

"I hope to deliver those same dopamine hits that we give to our 'RedZone' audience to the 'Gold Zone' audience," Hanson told Indiewire. "If I'm going from from gymnastics to swimming, and doing whip-around coverage at 'Gold Zone,' it's the same voice that you hear every NFL Sunday on 'RedZone.' Hopefully it meshes well with with this particular Olympic audience."

The host also opened up about balancing som many events. It's very chaotic.

"There must have been some carnival act in my family tree, like I have some type of a desire to be on a high wire on live TV and challenge myself in multitasking in new and exciting ways," Hanson told the outlet. "The Olympics is all of that, and then some."