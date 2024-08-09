olympic-gold-medalist-gets-a-pet-duck-for-winning

Skateboarder Arisa Trew not only won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics but made history... however, her ultimate win was a pet duck.

On Tuesday, August 7, Trew made history at the 2024 Paris Games by becoming the youngest Australian to win a medal. At the ripe age of 14 years and 86 days, Arisa has snatched the crown from Sandra Morgan, who held the record at 14 years and 184 days. Morgan's record, which had been standing since her gold medal win in the 4x100m freestyle relay in 1956, lasted a whopping 68 years.

At a press conference following her victory, the 14-year-old Olympian shared that her parents had promised her a pet duck if she won a gold medal.

"Ducks are really cute and I really wanted a pet duck," a beaming Trew gushed to reporters.

Sure, it might sound a bit unconventional, but hear her out...

"My parents definitely wouldn't let me get a dog or a cat because we are traveling so much right now," Trew also explained to Australia's Nine News. "But I feel like a duck might be a little bit easier, and... I don't know, I just want a duck."

This totally checks out. Get this young lady a duck, pronto!

Details of the Moment Skateboarder Arisa Trew Won Gold (and a Duck) at the Olympics

Trew clinched her gold medal in women's park skateboarding on Tuesday, delivering an impressive score of 93.18 on her final run. Japan's Kokana Hiraki and Great Britain's Sky Brown took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Notably, Hiraki, at just 16 years old, made history as Japan's youngest medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she secured bronze in this same event at the age of 13.

"It feels amazing having the gold medal around my neck," Trew said after the win. "It's been my goal since watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. That inspired me and made me want to come to this Olympics and get to the podium, which is, like, amazing."

This was Trew's inaugural trip to the Olympics, with her parents, Simon and Aiko Trew, cheering her on from the stands at La Concorde. As they supported her, the Olympian's parents were likely also contemplating the logistics of welcoming a new feathered friend into their home...