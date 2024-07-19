Olympic Athlete Amputates Broken Finger So He Can Compete At 2024 Olympics

Insanity — but insanity you must respect! Matt Dawson is a player for the Australian men's hockey team in the upcoming 2024 Olympics. This year's games will mark Dawson's third appearance, winning the silver medal during 2020's Tokyo Olympics. This time, he has his eyes set on the gold, and judging by his decision to amputate his broken finger? Nothing's going to get in his way of achieving his ambitions!

Dawson broke his finger during a competition prior to the games. The injury risked Dawson not being able to participate in the Olympics at all as doctors advised him to keep his finger in a cast and allow it to heal. Disliking that outcome, Dawson consulted a plastic surgeon. After a series of tough conversations, Dawson made the decision to cut the top of his ring finger off so he could be cleared to compete.

Dawson spoke to 7News about his drastic choice. "I didn't have much time to make the decision," he told the publication. "I made the decision, then I called my wife and she said, 'I don't want you to make a rash decision.' But I guess I had all the information I needed to make a decision for not only playing in Paris, but for life after and giving myself the best health."

The guy's insane. I mean, it is the top of the finger — can he have it surgically reattached afterward? Then again, I understand how important the Olympics must be as the decision couldn't have been easy.

Dawson's coach, Colin Batch, added his opinion into the mix! "The best way of recovering from it was to just chop the end of the finger off," Batch said. "So that's what he decided to do. It's not something a coach can decide for a player. Full marks to Matt. Obviously, he's really committed to playing in Paris. I'm not sure I would have done it, but he's done it, so great."

Even his coach was kind of like "Ehh, I don't know if I would've done that, but good for him!" It's crazy! For all that, his team better win that gold medal!