Olympians Are Not Happy About Their Beds And Living Accommodations For 2024 Paris Games

I can't say I thought I'd ever find myself talking about this "publicly," but here we are! First, proper context. Tom Daley is an Olympic gold medalist from England. Daley won the gold medal in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform event at the 2020 Olympics. Additionally, he has numerous accolades: a one-time Olympic champion, 4-time World Champion, a 2-time junior World Champion, a 5-time European champion, and 4-time Commonwealth champion. In summation: Tom Daley's the real deal.

Daley made a TikTok post deriding the "living accommodations" Olympians have to look forward to at this year's 2024 Olympics.

Okay. If you're younger, get out of here. We need to talk about some adult stuff. So, there's a likely reason for the beds being cardboard. I'm not going to mince words with y'all because we're all grown. Whenever the Olympics come around, it's an open secret that a lot of, uh... sensual interplay is going on. Outside of their events, many Olympians indulge in one another.

Which makes sense. Everyone's physically fit, mostly conventionally attractive, and riding those adrenaline highs. What else could you expect? The cardboard beds, consequently, are "cheaper" and "more durable." To withstand, you know, the extracurricular activities.

I'm not kidding, by the way. Like I said, it's not exactly a secret anymore! Condoms were contraband at the 2020 Olympics! Without getting too crazy, let's take a peek at the experience of Josh Lakatos, a former Olympic target shooter, in 2012!

Olympians Admonish Their Cardboard Beds Heading Into The 2024 Olympics

(The following excerpt comes courtesy of ESPN.) "The next morning," Lakatos says, "swear to God, the entire women's 4x100 relay team of some Scandinavian-looking country walks out of the house, followed by boys from our side. And I'm just going, 'Holy crap, we'd watched these girls run the night before.'"

And on it went for eight days as scores of Olympians, male and female, trickled into the shooter's house — and that's what everyone called it, Shooters' House — at all hours, stopping by an Oakley duffel bag overflowing with condoms procured from the village's helpful medical clinic. After a while, it dawned on Lakatos: "I'm running a friggin' brothel in the Olympic Village! I've never witnessed so much debauchery in my entire life."

So, yeah! Now you know something I bet you didn't expect to find out today! You're welcome!