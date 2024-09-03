Olympian Suffers Horrific Burns To 75% Of Body After Boyfriend Sets Her On Fire

An Olympian experienced horrific burns to at least 75% of her body. Her boyfriend attacked the Ugandan athlete and also set her on fire.

Authorities confirmed that distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei's boyfriend attacked her at her house in the western Trans Nzoia County. The Olympian finished 44th position in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said that Cheptegei's boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, intended to set her on fire.

He bought a jerrican of petrol and brought it with him. He then doused her in the fluid and set her on fire during an argument. The move shows premeditation on his part.

"The boyfriend is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2pm on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church," Kosiom said, as per the Kenyan newspaper The Standard. "Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze."

He continued, "The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her. The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns."

Olympian Experiences Burns

Sadly, the Olympian suffered significant burns to much of her body. Doctors are treating her for her injuries at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city. In an ironic twist of fate, Ndiema also experienced burns during that assault. Doctors are treating him at the same hospital as his victim.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation confirmed the attack happened.

They said, "We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her.'

So what caused the incident? Well, apparently the Olympian bought land in Trans Nzoia. She wanted to be closer to one of the county's many athletic training centers. However, her boyfriend apparently disagreed with the purchase. Authorities confirmed that bystanders heard the couple fighting about the land shortly before the attack.