Olympian Proposes To Girlfriend, Draws Backlash Online

If you asked me to judge this Olympics story based solely on a headline, I'd tell you this was an overreaction. The internet likes to get angry about things. The most minor slights can balloon into an ugly online war when the real answer is typically "Why is it so serious?" This time, however? I can understand some people's outrage!

Meet Olympians Liu Yuchen and Huang Yaqiong. Yaqiong scored a gold medal in badminton. Yuchen proposed to her immediately afterward in a super sweet, adorable moment... in isolation.

"I’ll love you forever! Will you marry me?"

"Yes! I do!" OMG!!! Romance at the Olympics!!!❤️❤️❤️ Huang Yaqiong just had her "dream come true", winning a badminton mixed doubles gold medal?with her teammate Zheng Siwei Then her boyfriend Liu Yuchen proposed! ??? pic.twitter.com/JxMIipF7ij — Li Zexin (@XH_Lee23) August 2, 2024

Here's the origin point of the ongoing debate. "Did Yuchen ruin Yaqiong's moment, taking away from the gold medal she busted her butt to earn?" Both sides have their champions! Some people took it as a triumphant, cute snapshot in a beautiful celebration. "Such a sweet moment. congrats to both of them! So happy for them both to get this moment together in the city of love," one X (formerly Twitter) user stated.

"It was great moment and fine place to propose her ... Love never fails... Happy day," another person said. Now, me and mine? We don't like it. We don't like it at all.

A Surprise Olympics Proposal Turns Into A No-Holds-Barred Online Brawl

Before I jump in, I want to highlight a user who shares my mentality! "Where are all the haters in the replies. If I just won a gold Olympic medal I'd be p— af if my bf chose that moment to turn the attention away from my years of hard work and struggle to him with a box. Let her have her moment that's for her not for him."

Listen. Listen. I understand that it likely wasn't intended to steal Yaqiong's shine. You're on a major stage at the Olympics, and you have the opportunity of a lifetime for the mother of memorable proposals. The optics are a little... unfortunate, that's all!

"Putting a woman in a situation when she can't say 'no' because there is an audience expecting a 'yes' is not cute. It's the opposite actually. Engagement is not a 'present' or 'reward' or a 'gift' it's a commitment." You know, I didn't consider that angle. Some couples like the "public proposal." We don't know enough about the personalities involved to render that kind of judgment!

But, yeah, it doesn't help those pesky optics. What do y'all think?