Olympian Has An OnlyFans, Celebrates Medal Win In R-Rated Fashion

An OnlyFans model and Olympian celebrated her bronze medal win in a way that felt straight out of the 2006 film Idiocracy. Just after snagging Canada's first-ever medal in pole vaulting, Alysha Newman decided to give the crowd at Stade de France a show they wouldn't forget by twerking it up on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

In videos captured during the final event, the 30-year-old athlete celebrated her third-place finish by pumping her fist in the air and "dancing" for the enthusiastic fans along the stadium track.

Of course, the OnlyFans model's post-medal-earning Olympian-level twerking is being scrutinized closer than the Zapruder film. Here it is, dear readers, from a different angle.

In a three-hour competition on Wednesday, 19 athletes competed for the gold medal, with Australia's Nina Kennedy achieving a jump of 4.9 meters to win gold. Team USA's Katie Moon, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, secured silver with a jump of 4.85 meters.

The Bronze Medal-Winning OnlyFans Olympian Explained Her Twerking Wasn't Planned

Newman later explained that her twerking celebration wasn't planned. The injury-prone athlete faked out her coaches by pretending she'd pulled her hamstring after the medal-winning vault. She let them (and millions of potential OnlyFans subscribers worldwide ) off the hook with her impromptu twerking session.

Newman has garnered attention for her OnlyFans account, yet the Olympian explained that embracing this side gig boosts her confidence and contributes to her athletic achievements.

"Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can't change many people's minds," Newman told German newspaper BILD.

She continued, "But this website has connected me with many fans, more than any other pole vaulter before. What others think about it doesn't bother me. I am who I am and I do it well."

Indeed, Newman doesn't shy away from showing off her Olympian body. Her Instagram account is chock full of sultry bikini snaps. "??????????Goddess," one wordsmith commented underneath a particularly sizzling bikini pic posted by Newman.

Meanwhile, Newman's reaching the Olympic milestone has significantly elevated her profile on the subscription-based platform. However, she advised new fans not to anticipate gawking at her medal-winning body sans any clothes.

It seems her content is Pg-13... and educational.

"I post a lot of my training sessions, talk about nutrition and lots of tips and tricks," she explained to BILD.

