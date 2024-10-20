Ollie Olsen, Renowned Musician and Producer, Dead At 66

After fighting a rare neurological condition for 5 years, Ollie Olsen, composer, performer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, has died at 66. He died on October 16, just a few days after he got married to his partner Jayne and became a Music Victoria Hall of Fame inductee.

The news was delivered by Olsen's team on his Facebook page. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ollie Olsen," reads the post. "Ollie fought long and hard like the Viking he was against Multiple System Atrophy since 2019 when he first began to have symptoms."

According to Cleveland Clinic, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare neurological disease that causes some areas of the brain like the cerebellum or the brainstem to deteriorate. MSA's causes are unknown, but its symptoms include movement-related limitations like action tremors and slowed movements as well as cognitive or emotional symptoms like panic attacks or depression.

"He passed peacefully in his sleep this morning under the care of The Royal Melbourne Hospital with his wife Jayne at his side," the post continues. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support over the years, if you wish to help Jayne with funeral costs, you may do so via Ollie's last fundraiser via Support Act."

Remembering Ollie Olsen

Throughout Olsen's career, he experimented with a multitude of genres and formed many bands. Most notably, he collaborated with INXS's Michael Hutchence and formed Max Q, releasing a self-titled album in 1989. Other bands include Whirlywirld, Orchestra of Skin and Bone, Psyko Disko, and Taipan Tiger Girls, among many others. He also founded an electronic music independent record label named Psy-Harmonics in 1993.

Jayne Olsen later posted on Facebook and talked about Olsen in a very heartwarming manner. "He showed me he is the strongest person I have ever met," she wrote. "Ollie never raised his voice or became aggressive with me - even when he was in agony he was always so gentle and kind and sweet."

"My Viking warrior, I hope you're feasting in the halls of Valhalla," Jayne concluded. "I hope I give him a good send off on Friday, see you there."