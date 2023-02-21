Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8, 2022 at the age of 73, and in a recent, vulnerable interview with Today, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi revealed the precious last words her mother spoke to her before passing away.



"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine," Lattanzi said in an interview which also featured Newton-John's widower, John Easterling.



Lattanzi also mentioned that even when her mother was close to death, she was still exhibiting her sense of humor and keeping things light.



"And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes," Lattanzi added.



Newton-John passed away after battling breast cancer numerous times over the course of 30 years. Thanks to her roles in classic films such as Grease and her many memorable hits, Newton-John left a mark on countless fans all over the world. For Lattanzi, seeing that love for Newton-John is important, but to her, she was just "mom."



"I love my mom more than anything," Lattanzi said. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."



Lattanzi continued speaking of her mother's fans, saying the support she has received in the wake of Newton-John's passing has been overwhelming.



"It actually has been a life raft. It has felt like a big hug from the universe," she said. "And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."



Newton-John welcomed Lattanzi in January 1986 with ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi. The singer/actress married Easterling in 2008. He also shared his heart during the interview with Today.



"Every day, I miss Olivia terribly," Easterling said. "And yet every day I'm really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."



Newton-John's final recording -- a duet with Dolly Parton on "Jolene" -- was released on Feb. 17 and will appear on an upcoming duets album called Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection. The project will be released May 5 and is set to include duets with Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Barry Gibb, her daughter and more.