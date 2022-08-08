Olivia Newton-John, 'Grease' Star and Beloved Singer, Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning singer who rose to global stardom for her beloved portrayal of Sandy in the 1978 musical Grease, has died. She was 73.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Newton-John's husband John Easterling announced on the star's social media channels on Monday morning (Aug. 8).

In 2017, Newton-John announced that her breast cancer, which had been in remission, had returned. The singer and actor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling's statement reads. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Born in 1948 in Cambridge, Newton-John moved to Australia at 5 years old. She loved performing from a young age and made a name for herself through appearances on local Australian television.

In the 1970s, Newton-John released the successful solo albums If Not For You, Olivia and Let Me Be There, which featured the top 5 country hit title track.

In 1974, she released one of her signature songs, "I Honestly Love You," a Grammy-winning smash hit. That same year, she won the Country Music Association award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

In 1978, Newton-John starred opposite John Travolta in the blockbuster musical Grease, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe award. The timeless soundtrack included Newton-John's performances of the song "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and the Travolta duet "You're the One That I Want," which are still beloved by audiences over 40 years later.

Newton-John continued her hitmaking streak throughout the '80s with the pop hit "Physical."

In the years since her breast cancer diagnosis, Newton-John has been a devoted advocate for cancer awareness and research.

Newton-John is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.