Oliver Anthony Music Jokes About Offer He Couldn't Refuse: See Video

Oliver Anthony Music is finally signing a major record deal! Or is he?

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer/songwriter takes to all of his social media, posting a video with a pen and paper in hand. In his trademark sincerity, he says to the viewer, "So I wanted to be honest about what I'm doing. Back at the very beginning, I said I wouldn't sign a record deal. Some time has went on and I realize that I need to make a decision for me and my family."

Here's the kicker. As he continues about 'an executive' and how he's trustworthy, the camera pans over to a dog donning a suit and sunglasses. The video ends with the singer shaking the dog's paw. Clearly, good business is done.

I’ve signed with a record label (and I’m sorry) pic.twitter.com/cJIEBXwWtq — Oliver Anthony Music (@AintGottaDollar) May 31, 2024

I'm not sure what good signing to a record label does for Anthony anyway. His style doesn't fit the mold of a country artist that can pair up with Morgan Wallen or any other stars. It guarantees an awkward mix and a hard sell for a label to pull off.

Moreover, label intervention only complicates matters. If the ultimate goal is recapturing the success of "Rich Men North of Richmond," they'll likely find themselves highly disappointed. The singer is simply not the kind of artist who plays the industry games, shooting for hits and trotting themselves out at awards ceremonies. That's not to say that the label would not compromise with someone they think can bring them success. Ultimately, I think it's Oliver that would be unflinching towards the idea. If it doesn't line up with his values, he's not budging. He's going to have his cake and eat it too if he's going to be successful in the music industry.

Does Oliver Anthony Have Any New Music Coming?

Anthony is still cranking out records in the woods like all the videos you've seen by now. But if you wanted something with a little more meat on the bone, he's got you covered.

On Easter Sunday, the singer released an 18-song album Hymnal of a Troubled Man's Mind. He intercuts your usual bare bones country records with bible verses from Ecclesiastes, Matthew, and Proverbs. It plays a lot like a very rural church sermon with some songs sprinkled in between. It's incredibly personable. For his audience, that's most of the appeal.