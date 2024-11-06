Oliver Anthony Is Already Back With A New Song After Quitting Music Industry

Oliver Anthony suddenly dropped a new song despite saying he'll step away from the industry just a year after releasing a hit song.

Yesterday, Anthony released "It's About Time," a very emotional song that unleashes his sorrow for the state of America. He dropped a minute teaser of the song on his Instagram but released the full song to his YouTube soon after.

"Like back in the good old days," the song is recorded on his phone. It's a very simple video, of just Anthony playing a guitar and singing in a regular indiscernible room. It's extraordinarily classic and stripped-back, a far cry from productions by other artists on his level.

He posted the song the day before the elections in a very poignant manner. "It's November the 4th, around 6:30 in the evening," he prefaced the video with. "I don't know what the outcome will be tomorrow, but I wrote this song called 'It's About Time,'" he added, regarding the elections the day after.

Oliver Anthony Drops New Song Out Of Nowhere

His song is a cry out for help. He recognizes that the United States is experiencing too much poverty and disparity and that it needs to be tackled.

The caption of his Instagram post echoes this.

He writes that "Virginia's food insecurity rate is around 11%." He adds "that means one out of every seven children in my state have experienced some level of starvation." He goes on to list more facts about the food inequality in the states.

"I'm sick of watching my state, and my entire country, deteriorate in front of my very eyes," he emotionally says.

Oliver Anthony is a musician who wants to do physical good with any attention and money that comes his way. A week before he dropped his song, he released a video called "Moving Forward (It's About Time)."

In this long video, he expresses his disdain for the system and the suffering going on in America. He has plans to help fix these issues, however.

He says, "I have this vision for this thing that I'm calling the Real Revival Project. And it's basically going to start as a grassroots music festival, but hopefully it grows into something that can literally change our landscape and our culture and the way we live."

"We all recognise that the system's broken and we have to fix it."