Watch: Oliver Anthony Gives His Spin on John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" And I Think It's As Country As Country Can Get

Every artist to ever pick up a guitar takes a crack at John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" at some point. Sometimes, it doesn't even have to make sense. For instance, Machine Gun Kelly put out an incredibly obvious and lousy interpolation of it with Jelly Roll. It was only a matter of time before Oliver Anthony emerged out of the woods to perform his own spin on the song.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Anthony took to social media to share his take on the John Denver classic. Apparently, his fanbase has been feverishly asking for him to take a crack at it. For a while, it just fell to the side due to his touring. However, Oliver finally gives them the finished result.

I have gotten hundreds of messages asking for a cover of Country Roads. We filmed this over the summer and I forgot about it with all the insanity during tour. It's not much but I hope you enjoy it! Filmed on the Bluestone River in Mercer County WV. pic.twitter.com/tAZjyJtNNJ — Oliver Anthony (@OliverAnthony_0) November 22, 2024

Oliver Anthony Channels His Inner John Denver With New Cover

For what it's worth, Anthony's take on the record sounds exactly like the country roads John Denver sang about long ago. The twang in his guitar, the grizzly vocals, it's as country as the country roads could possibly get. Moreover, I think this register suits Oliver a lot more than his unintelligible howling on "Rich Men North of Richmond." Instead, it's a mellow register and doesn't require him to overstretch his vocal range or his writing sensibilities. No half baked screeches about welfare here.

It seems like Oliver is taking his step away from the industry and his political neutrality quite seriously. On Twitter, he hides one of the replies pleading for him to perform at the upcoming Trump inauguration. It matches his handful of videos explaining how he believes his biggest song isn't advocating for any side of the political spectrum. Rather, he takes it as a neutral take on the current state of affairs.

In the meantime, I'm sure we'll keep getting videos of Oliver performing his songs out in the woods as he keeps a low head.