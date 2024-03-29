Oliver Anthony Announces Surprise Easter Album, But Will "Rich Men North of Richmond" Be On It?

Surprise! Oliver Anthony announced that he's dropping an album, just in time for Easter. Fans are probably wondering if Anthony's signature "Rich Men North of Richmond" will be on it.

Unfortunately, Anthony's not recutting the song for the album. So no, "Rich Men North of Richmond" won't get a reprisal. However, Anthony is dropping plenty of new material. In a press release, the singer explained that the album is autobiographical.

"'Hymnal of a Troubled Man's Mind' is the story of my life, from 2013 until 2023," Oliver Anthony said. "It is intended for the listener to sit down in a quiet place, undistracted and just listen beginning to end. Every lyric, every note - every everything - is intentionally placed. This album represents the most pure and transparent view inside my heart and soul that I could offer. While Richmond was the song that got my name out in the public, this release represents the true foundation of the music that got me through life up until now."

Tracks For New Oliver Anthony

However, fans may recognize the songs as many Anthony has previously dropped in some form or another. The singer explained that those were rough drafts that he had worked to refine. So be sure, you're listening to the best possible versions that Anthony can offer. In addition to the album, Anthony is also holding a concert at the Beacon Theatre in Virginia. The concert will benefit the Beacon Hill Church's food outreach program.

In sort of a beautiful and crazy way, nearly all the songs that my fans listen to outside of the RadioWv session from August of 2023, are those Android recordings I recorded almost immediately after writing each song in 2022-2023. Think of them like a rough draft: in many cases, I had written the song not even 30 minutes before recording. My motivation for uploading was mainly to create a tangible medium, so the songs were safe for me to play at open mics without worrying about them being stolen. I feel that it was my responsibility to give a handful of my early written songs the completion they deserve. Now, I can begin releasing my most recent work, without feeling like I skipped an important step. Fans can expect to start seeing new releases soon, following this project."

HYMNAL OF A TROUBLED MAN'S MIND Track List:

1. Rich Man's Gold

2. Doggonit

3. I've Got to Get Sober

4. Cobwebs and Cocaine

5. Hell on Earth

6. I Want to Go Home

7. Feeling Purdy Good

8. Always Love You Like a Good Old Dog

9. VCR Kid

10. Momma's Been Hurting