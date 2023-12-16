Blake Shelton Gives Sneak Peek Inside Ole Red Las Vegas

Blake Shelton's Ole Red chain of restaurants, bars and live music venues will soon expand into Las Vegas, with its Sin City location scheduled to open in early 2024. It'll be the sixth location, joining businesses in Orlando, Fla., Gatlinburg, Tenn., Tishomingo, Okla. as well as two in Nashville.

The next Ole Red location will be in a massive, 27,000 square-foot building at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. It's conveniently located across from the Bellagio fountains and in front of the Horseshoe. The four-story complex is topped by a 4,500 square-foot rooftop bar that offers a view of the Vegas skyline.

Shelton has been granting sneak peeks at the next addition to Las Vegas nightlife, starting with a Nov. 5 feature by People.

"I've seen this phase of the process enough times to know that I can picture it now and there's similarities to all the Ole Reds, and there's some similarities to... Nashville with the balcony that looks down on the stage and the bar placement and all that stuff," Shelton told People. "But it's also just so much bigger. I mean, this is a giant, and so I don't know that I would say I'm emotional, but it is overwhelming and it's hard for me to take it all in right now and just accept that this is really happening and we're almost to the finish line."

In the People feature, Shelton revealed that he intends to be the first artist to sing on Ole Red's Vegas stage.

"I don't want anybody singing on this stage before I do. I want to break it in," he said.

He will then open the floor to up-and-coming acts, as he's done at other Ole Red locations.

"I want [visitors] to leave having found a new favorite artist every time, and I want them to realize that we are putting talent in these places that could be the next big thing," Shelton said (as quoted by Circle All Access).

In an Instagram reel posted by Shelton in early December, he shared a glimpse from venue's main stage.

"You're going to hear the sweet sound of country music," Shelton said. "And I've got to tell you it's a hell of a view for you guys out there watching and whoever's on the stage because as I'm standing on this stage, I'm looking at not one but two floors. And not to mention that our tractor like in Nashville and Orlando and Gatlinburg is hanging above our heads for good luck."

