Old Dominion is postponing three shows on their No Bad Vibes tour after lead singer Matthew Ramsey sustained serious injuries in an ATV accident. The singer took to social media on Tuesday, March 28, revealing that the accident fractured his pelvis "in three places." Fortunately, Ramsey is optimistic about this recovery, but three back-t0-back shows in Key West, Fla. that were originally scheduled for this weekend have been postponed until next year.

"Well friends - I'm afraid I have some disappointing news," he wrote in a statement. "I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while. I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!"

A second side explains that the Key West shows, originally set for Friday, March 31, Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2, will be rescheduled for March 22, 23 and 24 of 2024. Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored at next year's corresponding concerts -- be it Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Fans who cannot make the new dates can receive a full refund for the next 30 days.

A statement from Matthew Ramsey and an update on this weekend's postponed shows in Key West, FL... pic.twitter.com/JM3iXkN2D5 — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) March 28, 2023

No other shows on their No Bad Vibes have been affected, but Ramsey added that he will keep fans apprised of his recovery.

"This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all. - m," he added.

The pelvic fracture is Ramsey's third injury in recent years. In 2019, he underwent surgery to repair tears in his leg which were sustained from a fall. The injury and subsequent surgery memorably had him borrowing Dave Grohl's onstage "throne," which allowed him to perform while still recovering. Ramsey had yet another accident in 2021 when a fall from a ladder resulted in a broken rib and collapsed lung.

Currently, the band is set to get back on the road on April 13 in Reading, Pa. The NoBad Vibes tour runs through July 31 in Stateline, Nev.