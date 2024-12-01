Oklahoma Teacher Breaks Student's Collar Bone, Gives Outrageous Excuse

An Oklahoma teacher, Kiera Smith, 41, broke a student's collar bone during a round of "play fighting." She gave the police an outrageous excuse.

Smith was arrested on Tuesday for charges of aggravated assault and battery after engaging in "horseplay" that went too far.

According to the affidavit by Detective Christian Hoehner, the teacher was recorded "body slamming" the student into the ground before ignoring his crying and agonized writhing. After 15 minutes of ignoring the student, the student's mother, who worked at the school, found him.

The student was taken to Mercy Hospital. He was x-rayed which revealed a broken collar bone. He was placed in a sling as the bone was "broken completely."

Despite there being video evidence from other students, when the detective called the teacher, she downplayed the event. She told the detective that she merely, "rolled [the student] over [her] shoulder or whatever, and he fell on his arm." Allegedly, she didn't ask about his health on the phone call and gave a different line of events.

Smith said that she checked on his arm and that "he moved his arm, moved his fingers, and then he started doing his work." According to the footage, this is not how the altercation played out.

Oklahoma Teacher Body Slammed Student And Ignored His Cries Of Pain

The footage, recorded by other students who regularly recorded play fights between the teacher and themselves, shows a different story.

The Affidavit said, "Defendant Kiera Smith turned and grabbed [the student] lifting him off the ground and slammed him into the ground." As the student asks for help, Smith stands over him, raises both of her hands and says, "Anything else!"

She then returns to her desk and leaves the student crying out for 15 minutes until he's found.

According to the conversation with the detective, Smith apparently didn't understand why this was a criminal matter and brushed the incident off.

It turns out that Smith has been charged criminally before as she sexually assaulted another staff member in 2018.

According to a statement obtained by NonDoc, Smith has been placed on administrative leave. Other teachers involved in the incident have also been placed on leave.