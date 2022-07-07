Nashville may be the main hub of country music, but that doesn't mean all of country's biggest stars grew up in Music City. Many of the biggest names in the genre proudly hail from all over the country, with many born and raised in the state of Oklahoma. From Carrie Underwood to Reba McEntire, these native Oklahomans have reached country superstardom, but never forgot their southern roots that helped shape them. Take a tour through the Sooner State to visit the hometowns and important landmarks of some of the biggest stars in country music.

Checotah

From American Idol winner to one of the biggest names in country music, it's safe to say that Carrie Underwood might be the most famous person from Checotah, Okla. Her hometown welcomes visitors with a giant sign on Highway 69 that reads, "Checotah Home of Carrie Underwood - American Idol 2005.". You can swing by Checotah High School, which, in addition to Highway 69, the country star referenced in her song "I Ain't In Checotah Anymore." The passionate animal lover also opened up The Happy Paws Animal Shelter as part of Carrie's C.A.T.S. Foundation in 2011. Just an hour Northeast, you'll find the town of Tahlequah where Underwood attended Northeastern State University.

Atoka

Just outside of Reba McEntire's small hometown of Chockie, where the country star grew up on her family ranch, is Atoka. Stop by the Atoka Museum and Civil War Cemetery to see a special exhibit of McEntire memorabilia which features photographs as well as one of her iconic dresses. Atoka is also where McEntire decided to open up her own restaurant and live music venue, Reba's Place. It's currently under construction with plans to open in 2022 and will feature a restaurant, bar, stage for music and retail store.

Ada

Ada is the hometown of none other than Blake Shelton. Swing by Ada High School, where Shelton graduated in 1994, or pay a visit to the town water tower that was featured on the cover of his album Bringing Back the Sunshine. To really appreciate Shelton's early roots, visit McSwain Theatre where Shelton was a regular performer in his early years. It was actually at the McSwain where Shelton was encouraged to pursue music by renowned songwriter Mae Boren Axton, the man behind Elvis Presley's first number one hit, "Heartbreak Hotel."

Advertisement

Tishomingo

Ada may be where Blake Shelton grew up, but these days it's Tishomingo that's home. The superstar purchased a 1,300-acre ranch where he currently resides with his wife Gwen Stefani. It's also where Shelton opened up Ole Red Tishomingo, a restaurant and live music venue he created that was inspired by his hit song "Ol' Red." He also has locations in Gatlinburg, Las Vegas, Nashville and Orlando. But the Tishomingo location is special, not only because it's in Shelton's home state, but also because it's essentially down the street from his ranch. We can only assume he pops in from time to time.

Yukon

Garth Brooks may have been born in Tulsa, but he grew up in Yukon. In 1992, Yukon renamed 11th Street 'Garth Brooks Boulevard' in honor of the superstar spending his childhood there. It's one of the main streets in town so you can't miss it. You can also swing by the building where Brooks went to high school which has since been converted into the Yukon Public School Enrollment Center. The Yukon Cemetery is where you can find the Brooks family plot, including Brooks' future tombstone. You can even find his childhood home at 408 Yukon Ave and a collection of memorabilia featured at The Yukon Historical Society.

Gene Autry

Originally known as Berwyn, this small Oklahoma town decided to change its name after the beloved singing cowboy moved to town. Autry purchased a massive ranch with hopes of making it his Flying A Ranch Rodeo headquarters, so the townspeople thought it only made sense to name the town after their famous new neighbor. In 1990, the town transformed an abandoned school building into the Gene Autry Oklahoma Museum, dedicated to all things Autry, from his music career to his many western films. The town even hosts the annual Gene Autry Oklahoma Film and Music Festival which relives all of the singing cowboy's music and film hits.

Tulsa

Fans of the iconic country duo Brooks and Dunn might want to take a stop in Tulsa for the ultimate trip down memory lane. Their signature song "Boot Scootin' Boogie" music video was filmed at Tulsa City Limits, now known as the Krystal Palace Event Center. The duo also made a memorable stop at Cain's Ballroom where they recorded "Brooks & Dunn Live at Cain's Ballroom" in 2005. And let's not forget that Ronnie Dunn was making his own music before he got together with Kix Brooks. In the early 80s, he worked with Churchill Records, which is now Roy Clark Productions.

Advertisement

Brooks and Dunn aren't the only country stars to make Cain's Ballroom memorable. Back in the 1930s, country swing star Bob Wills & the Texas Playboys had a daily radio show that was broadcast from the Tulsa ballroom, sharing western swing with listeners around the country. Cain's throws an annual Bob Wills Birthday Bash to celebrate the late star's life and musical legacy. Wills considered Tulsa his adopted hometown, serving as the inspiration for his popular song "Take Me Back to Tulsa." After passing away in 1975, Wills was buried in his beloved Tulsa and you can find his gravemarker in section 15, lot 560, space 2 in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Moore

Toby Keith was born in Clinton but raised in Moore. In fact, the town water tower proudly reads "Home of Toby Keith." You can see Moore High School, where Keith graduated in 1979 as well as his own street. Following the release of his second album, Moore renamed a portion of Eastern Avenue 'Toby Keith Avenue.' You can find his section between East Main Street and Southeast 4th Street on Eastern Avenue. Despite his booming music career, Keith never did feel at home in Nashville. For him, it doesn't get better than Moore, where he still lives to this day.

Oklahoma City

Though Toby Keith lives in Moore, he chose the state capital as the best location to open up his own restaurant, Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill. Inspired by his 2003 single "I Love This Bar," Keith's restaurant features bars in the shape of a guitar where the country star has been known to show up in person to perform and engage with guests.

Vince Gill has been performing in Oklahoma City since he was just a student at Cleveland Elementary School. He even returned to his old elementary school in 2008 for a benefit concert, helping them raise funds to fix up their auditorium. OKC honored the beloved singer by giving him his own street, 'Vince Gill Avenue' in Bricktown Entertainment District which you can find at E Sheridan Ave and N Central Ave. Gill went on to attend Taft Middle School as well as Northwest Classen High School, which built him his own 9.5-foot statue out front in 2014. If you're hungry, word on the street is Ted's Café Escondido is Gill's favorite restaurant in town.

Advertisement

Legendary country star Conway Twitty was another notable OKC resident from 1963-1975. You can see his former residence at 7000 South Villa and stop by Diamond Ballroom where he performed during his 12 years in town. Fun fact, while in town, the singer actually opened up Twitty Burger, where he offered his own special burger -- a beef patty with cheese, bacon, and fried pineapple. It's no longer open, but it's a creative order if you want to try to replicate it at home or another local burger spot.

Okemah

Okemah, Okla., the hometown of folk music legend Woody Guthrie, is a must-visit for music lovers. Guthrie fans can see the high school where Guthrie sang in the choir, drive down Woody Guthrie Boulevard, visit his boyhood home, stop by the Woody Guthrie statue and more.

Related Videos