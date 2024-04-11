OJ Simpson Just Died So Of Course Social Media Is Having a Field Day Mocking Him

OJ Simpson has died following a battle with cancer. While typically people memorialize the dead, social media is having a field day with Simpson's passing.

Simpson was a controversial figure, to say the least. The former NFL star exploded into pop culture thanks to a murder trial, in which authorities accused Simpson of murdering his ex-wife and her friend. Ultimately, the courts acquitted Simpson of the crime, but the public consciousness had other ideas.

In the minds of many, Simpson got away with murder. While his family mourned him on X, they appeared to be the only ones. They wrote, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."

They wisely turned off the comments to the post. But that didn't stop others from posting GIFs about OJ. Many people have begun mocking Simpson and his death. There's a particular focus on where he will end up after his death, with many not pointing to heaven.

Nicole Brown taking OJ Simpson straight to hell pic.twitter.com/fCuc0slcMR — doof ? (@doofinc_) April 11, 2024

OJ Simpson on his way to Hell pic.twitter.com/8kltZjpPns — Shah ?? (@toolegendary) April 11, 2024

Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown welcoming OJ Simpson when he tries to get into heaven pic.twitter.com/KRqFQ6QtzS — Bill Drexler (@OGCameraguyBill) April 11, 2024

Oj Simpson running from the demons in hell pic.twitter.com/HZayT9FkYi — Maybe: Steven?? (@possiblysteve) April 11, 2024

OJ Simpson Talks Murder

Over the years, Simpson has given conflicting accounts of that night. In one interview he said, "I had no conscious, I have no memory of doing that. But obviously, I must have because they found the glove there." Simpson said he didn't have a history of blacking out.

However, he later walked back those comments denying aspects. "Listen, if I confessed 12 years ago, you would have heard about it 12 years ago," Simpson said.

Simpson became the subject of both O.J.: Made in America and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. For the most part, he tried to ignore his place in pop culture. He said he was focusing on moving forward with his life rather than in the past.

"I watch nothing of me," Simpson said." I didn't watch the [Fox special Sunday night] because I knew they were all haters, and people will say things that are just not true, and there's nobody there to challenge them, and that would piss me off. So why? It's a beautiful day. I'm about to go play golf. Why should I have some crap in my mind? You've got to let it go."

Simpson died following a battle with prostate cancer.