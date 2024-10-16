Oil Tanker Crashes And Explodes Killing At Least 104 People

A tanker "somersaulted in the air" and exploded, leaving over 100 dead and 50 injured. Fire spread as the fuel spilled all over the road. Despite the death and devastation, desperate bystanders rushed to scoop up the now-free fuel amid the bodies and flames.

On October 15, Tuesday evening, a driver lost control of the vehicle. At around 11:30 pm, the oil tanker exploded in Majiyain village, Nigeria. The tanker was heading toward Nguru, Yobe. It was near the Khadija University when it flipped.

It exploded on a busy highway, immediately killing the passengers in passing vehicles in the vicinity of the blast. The subsequent explosions and flames are responsible for killing more people.

So dramatic was the explosion that the great plumes of smoke still rose into the morning the next day.

Shiisu Lawan Adam, police spokesperson, said, "The driver lost control and the tanker somersaulted and spilled fuel into a drainage ditch."

"As a result, residents rushed to scoop the fuel when the explosion happened," he continued.

The death toll is already 104. The 50 injured civilians are being treated at the Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals. They are suffering with burns.

Emergency crews sift through the rubble of the explosion, and will likely find more dead and injured.

A statement from the region's Commissar of Police, A.T Abdullahi, told people to "avoid the scene of any petrol tanker accident as it always results in death by fire," commenting on those who tried to scavenge fuel from the site.

The statement also expressed his sorrow for the tragedy that took place. The devastating explosion has killed and injured many. Such an awful loss of life will be mourned by everyone from Majia and Jigawa.

The area is closed off as the emergency teams work through the site.