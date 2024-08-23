Ohio Woman Accused Of Killing And Eating A Cat In Front Of Horrified Onlookers

An Ohio woman did something unspeakably awful. Per USA Today, a 27-year-old woman stomped a cat to death and proceeded to eat it in front of people. She's being charged with the following: Prohibitions concerning companion animals, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct.

A Canton police report would gruesomely outline that "the defendant did torture, kill and eat a cat in a residential area in front [of] multiple people." During an arraignment hearing, the suspect's bond was set at $100,000. An investigative report confirmed what happened on the day of the incident.

"Canton police officers responded to the scene after receiving a complaint about a woman who 'had killed a cat and was eating it.'" When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the woman. In her hands was a cat "which appeared to have its head smashed in. Blood was observed on the woman's feet, hands and fur was on her lips."

The cat was secured as "evidence" shortly afterward.

Per TMZ, another case of animal cruelty arose recently when a pet groomer kicked a dog multiple times. The suspect was charged with one count of animal cruelty. The suspect was caught on tape committing the crime. (I won't link to the video here, but it's out there for the morbidly curious.)

In the video, the dog tries to sprint down a hallway. The suspect then kicks the dog repeatedly in an effort to stop the dog. The incident led to the termination of the suspect's mobile pet grooming job. The suspect made a full confession to his crimes.

"Cops say Yumar-Gonzalez admitted to striking the dog ... claiming it had become aggressive and bit him. Police said he told them he's been going through personal issues and he reportedly doesn't know why he reacted so viciously," TMZ reports.

Few things are as objectively terrible as animal cruelty. It's senseless, and there's no reason for it to ever happen no matter how frustrated a person becomes. I usually wouldn't insert an "opinion" into a piece like this. But this strikes me particularly hard, and it'd be wrong to disregard the enormity of these crimes.