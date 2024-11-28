Ohio Teacher Caught Criticizing Student Behind His Back On Zoom Call

An Ohio mother caught two of her son's teachers criticizing her 6-year-old son an brushing off her concerns in a recording of a Zoom call.

According to ABC13, the mother attended a Zoom call with two teachers to raise her worry over her child's safety at the school, Reynolds Elementary. When the call ended, the two teachers remained on the call and discussed and bad-mouthed the kid between them. They didn't realize the call was still being recorded.

When the recording was sent to the mother, it included their rant about her son.

The mother, who's remained anonymous, told the outlet, "He was coming home with multiple bruises, bloody noses. He was coming home saying he was going to kill himself. Just a numerous amount of things."

A grave concern for a mother, so naturally she brought it up with the school. She was not expecting the ill words when she was gone, however.

Two Teachers Brush Off Child's Suicide Concerns And Speak Bad About Him

The teacher is particularly vocal in the recordings, with the special education administrator entertaining her dialogue.

"He is annoying 'AF.' It's not like um, I don't excuse this but I tried to tell mom this is a behavior classroom. All these kids are in here for a reason," she began.

"And he's getting hurt and the thing about wanting to kill himself that's a learned behavior. You know my class. All day long he screams I hate my life. I hate my life. I'll kill myself and he did learn that in here. Half my class says that all day long," she brushes off.

With other such discourse in the clip, it's no wonder the mother was mortified. When bringing this up with a school, they launched an investigation.

Toledo Public Schools issued a statement to 13 Action News, saying they'll work with "the administration at Reynolds Elementary to address questionable comments by two staff members."

"Toledo Public Schools holds its employees to the highest professional standards and will take additional and appropriate steps following the holiday, including possible disciplinary action," the statement from James Gant, Esq. Deputy Superintendent, concludes.

The mother has since pulled her son out of the school.