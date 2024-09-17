Ohio Sherriff Threatens To Send Illegal Immigrants To Homes Of Kamala Harris Supporters

As the election gears up to its natural conclusion in November, Ohio has become the center of a hot-button issue on immigration. It dominated the Presidential Debate and continued in the days since.

Now, an Ohio sheriff is garnering controversy after issuing a stark warning to Kamala Harris supporters in his hometown. He's threatened to send illegal immigrants to the homes of Harris supporters. In a post on his personal campaign page, Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski asked supporters to write down the addresses of potential Harris voters.

"When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins??" Zuchowski wrote in his post. "I say....write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo...when the Illegal human 'Locust' (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!"

Zuchowski has been sheriff in Portage County since 2021. The sheriff's post comes after thousands of Haitian immigrants have moved into the town of Springfield, Ohio. Local residents haven't exactly been happy. They've pointed to the lack of infrastructure in the town.

Ohio Citizens Unhappy

"It's like living in a dystopian nightmare," Springfield resident Diana Daniels told Fox News in a previous interview.

She added, "You hope you wake up and it's 2019 again, and then you realize it's 2024, and it's the same thing over and over again, day after day. It's hard sometimes to get up in the morning and hear residents that I've known for years struggle. This is a paycheck-to-paycheck ... kind of town ... working class. The citizens that depend on our social services like health care, the Rocking Horse [Community Health Center], going down to the Social Security office for benefits are waiting in line, and they're not getting the services they need."

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump drew controversy for alleging that immigrants are eating pets in the town. However, city officials have debunked it as rumors.

"In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," the city said.